Pre-trial booked for Wallaceburg woman facing three counts of attempted murder

Progress is being made in the court case for a Wallaceburg woman facing three counts of attempted murder.

Progress is being made in the court case for a Wallaceburg woman facing three counts of attempted murder.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Mary Smith, 33, made a brief virtual court appearance in Chatham on Friday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pre-trial booked for Wallaceburg woman facing three counts of attempted murder Back to video

The court heard a pre-trial had been booked for Tuesday. The matter was adjourned to Aug. 31 to receive instructions following that pre-trial.

A psychological assessment has also been completed for Smith, who has already pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose in relation to the same incident.

A publication ban prohibits evidence heard during the pre-trial phase from being published, as well as anything that could identify the victims.

According to previously published reports, a woman armed with a kitchen knife was yelling and walking along the hallway of a Wallaceburg apartment building on March 9.

Concerned by the racket, three men left their apartments to investigate the commotion, Chatham-Kent police said in March.

The woman allegedly stabbed one man twice and then tried to stab the other two, police said.

A 58-year-old Wallaceburg man suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a London hospital for medical attention. He has since recovered.

Smith remains in custody at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor.