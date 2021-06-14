PPC nominees for Chatham-Kent-Leamington taking part in debate

The two nominees vying to represent the People's Party of Canada in the Chatham-Kent-Leamington riding will take part in a debate that will be lived-streamed on Tuesday, beginning at 7 p.m.

Nominees Liz Vallee and Regina Stockus will answer and debate questions from a local panel of moderators, a media release stated.

The debate will help party members make their choice when the vote to select a candidate to represent the local riding is held on June 19, added the release.

To view the livestream, go to: www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPdpBYEttuo.