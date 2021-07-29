Possessing devices with internet access lands two men in trouble with law

Two men have learned the hard way that violating a court order to not possess devices that can access the internet comes with consequences.

Article content

Chatham-Kent police said members of the internet child exploitation unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Chatham on Wednesday that resulted in the two accused, aged 27 and 28, each being charged with failing to comply with their release conditions by being in possession of devices capable of accessing the internet.

The conditions stemmed from a previous internet child exploitation investigation, police said.

They were both released with an Aug. 25 court date.

Facebook message leads to man being charged

A Facebook message has landed a man in more trouble with the law.

Chatham-Kent police said the man was released from custody last April with several conditions, including that he not communicate with a Shrewsbury woman.

On Tuesday, the woman found a message from the man on her Facebook account, police said.

A 43-year-old Chatham man was charged Wednesday with failing to comply with his release conditions, police said.

He was released with an Aug. 17 court date.

Impaired driving

A 40-year-old Chatham man was charged with impaired driving after Chatham-Kent police responded to a traffic complaint on Indian Creek Road West in Chatham Wednesday afternoon.

Officers located the vehicle and arrested the driver, who was taken to police headquarters where a drug recognition expert conducted an evaluation that determined he was impaired by a drug.

The accused was released with a Sept. 8 court date.

Domestic-related charges

A 39-year-old man was charged with domestic-related offences after Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance at a residence in Harwich Township on Wednesday afternoon.