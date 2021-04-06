Popular Wallaceburg barber hangs up his scissors after 68 years

Article content

WALLACEBURG – Bernard “Bun” Lozon couldn’t even begin to guess the number of haircuts he’s given over his 68-year career as a barber, but he knows the number going forward – zero.

“I started with my dad on this day in 1953,” the Wallaceburg man said Tuesday, the day he officially retired.

When Lozon, who turns 88 in July, began working with his dad Clarence, he said there were 18 barber shops in Wallaceburg. Now, it’s down to about three.

The longtime owner of Bun’s Barber Shop said they were quite busy despite the competition.

“My dad and I, we had people lined up and you couldn’t get more people in the shop,” he said.

However, the influence of the Fab Four played a role in Lozon striking out on his own for about seven years in the 1960s.

After working with his dad for 10 years, Lozon said, “the long hair came in with the Beatles, so our business slowed down and we separated.”

When his father, who began as a barber in 1939, died in 1970, Lozon returned to the family barber shop that he bought from his mother.