Popular Wallaceburg barber hangs up his scissors after 68 years

Ellwood Shreve
Apr 06, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Bernard 'Bun' Lozon sits in the barber chair he bought brand new when he started his career. He retired on Tuesday, 68 years to the day he started working as a barber on April 6, 1953, with his dad Clarence Lozon. Bun's son, Jay Lozon, will now use his father's chair as he continues the family tradition continuing to operate Bun's Barber Shop in downtown Wallaceburg. Ellwood Shreve/Chatham Daily News/Postmedia Network
Bernard 'Bun' Lozon sits in the barber chair he bought brand new when he started his career. He retired on Tuesday, 68 years to the day he started working as a barber on April 6, 1953, with his dad Clarence Lozon. Bun's son, Jay Lozon, will now use his father's chair as he continues the family tradition continuing to operate Bun's Barber Shop in downtown Wallaceburg. Ellwood Shreve/Chatham Daily News/Postmedia Network Photo by Ellwood Shreve /Ellwood Shreve/The Daily News

WALLACEBURG – Bernard “Bun” Lozon couldn’t even begin to guess the number of haircuts he’s given over his 68-year career as a barber, but he knows the number going forward – zero.

“I started with my dad on this day in 1953,” the Wallaceburg man said Tuesday, the day he officially retired.

When Lozon, who turns 88 in July, began working with his dad Clarence, he said there were 18 barber shops in Wallaceburg. Now, it’s down to about three.

The longtime owner of Bun’s Barber Shop said they were quite busy despite the competition.

“My dad and I, we had people lined up and you couldn’t get more people in the shop,” he said.

However, the influence of the Fab Four played a role in Lozon striking out on his own for about seven years in the 1960s.

After working with his dad for 10 years, Lozon said, “the long hair came in with the Beatles, so our business slowed down and we separated.”

When his father, who began as a barber in 1939, died in 1970, Lozon returned to the family barber shop that he bought from his mother.

He is proud his son, Jay Lozon, who has been cutting hair for 38 years, is carrying on the tradition of running the barber shop at 123 Nelson St.

“I’ve been working with my dad for 20 years now, and it’s been awesome,” Jay Lozon said. “It’s been the best 20 years of my career.”

The senior Lozon added: “We’ve never had an argument.”

They both agree it’s been special to be able to work together for so long.

Bun Lozon has many other family members carrying on the tradition of being hairstylists, including his sister, Madlyn Dalton; daughter Karen Ruckle and her husband Scott Ruckle, who have a hair salon in Sarnia; grandchildren Ashley Norton and Braden Ruckle; and grandson-in-law Chris Norton.

“You either have it in your hands or you don’t,” Jay Lozon said about the family’s lineage of cutting hair, but has no plans to call on his dad if the shop gets busy.

“I’ve got rid of my chair and I’m going to use the legacy chair,” Jay Lozon said. “It was my grandfather’s, then it was my dad’s and now it’s mine.”

Bun Lozon said it’s the people who have made barbering so enjoyable over the years.

“It’s really rewarding,” he said, adding he still had customers from the day he started.

It’s also been entertaining.

“I’ve heard a lot of stories and a lot of stories I can’t tell,” Lozon said with a laugh.

