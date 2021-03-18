Popular seed library returning for fifth season
The Chatham-Kent Public Library's popular seed library returns for its fifth season on Saturday.
A variety of vegetable, herb and flower seed packages will be ready for curbside pick up at all 11 municipal library branches, with a limit of five seed packages per valid library card holder.
The seed library began as a pilot project at the main Chatham branch with just more than 400 seed packages handed out the first year, said Cassey Beauvais, the library’s manager of public services.
The program expanded and was in all 11 branches by 2018, she added.
“It is successful pretty much everywhere,” said Beauvais, adding more than 4,200 seed packages were handed out in 2019. “People love the seed program.”
COVID caused the cancellation of the regular program last year, but the library still donated 3,000 packages of seeds to local food banks to ensure the existing supply was used, Beauvais said.
As the pandemic continues and many people have taken up gardening, she believes the seed library’s popularity will grow this year.
“I think we are a growing community in that there’s an agricultural base here . . . and it’s free and people like free things,” Beauvais said.
New this year is a friendly contest in partnership with Essex County Library, called Who Has The Greener Thumb?
Beauvais said both libraries are providing seeds that grow giant sunflowers and giant pumpkins to see which gardener can grow the biggest and best.
“We’d love people to grow them and take pictures and share with us (via social media) their progress over the summer,” she said.
These seeds don’t count toward the five-package limit, she added.
More details about the contest and other services offered by the library are available online at www.ckpl.ca.
Traditionally, the program has received seed donations from local gardeners, as well as seeds purchased by the library.
Due to COVID, this year the library has paid to provide all of the seeds for the program.
Beauvais said a menu will be at each library branch listing the seeds that are available.
“The seeds are while supplies last, so I do recommend that people don’t wait too long,” she said.
eshreve@postmedia.com