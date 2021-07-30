Pop-up clinics to replace Chatham's mass vaccination clinic
The doors at Chatham’s COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic will be closing for good in a week.
After the last scheduled clinic at the John D. Bradley Convention Centre on Saturday, Aug. 7, the Chatham-Kent public health unit and its partners will shift their vaccine distribution to community-based, pop-up clinics.
“I heartily thank the many staff, community partners and volunteers that brought the Bradley Centre clinic to life,” said Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health. “Our work at the mass vaccination clinic has been critical to getting our community protected from COVID-19.”
As of Friday morning, more than 102,550 doses had been administered to more than 60,425 individuals at the mass vaccination clinic since it opened Feb. 23.
The remaining Bradley Centre clinic dates are Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m., Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be given.
“We really have seen a substantial drop in the number of people that are showing up at the mass vaccination clinic,” Colby said. “Basically, on average we’re seeing the same number in a week that at our peak we were seeing in a day.”
The public health unit is partnering with the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, Chatham-Kent paramedics and the municipality on the targeted pop-up clinics to be held throughout Chatham-Kent.
This approach is designed to reduce barriers and help people from all over the municipality receive vaccines.
People can also receive vaccines from select pharmacies and primary-care providers.
Six pop-up clinics have been scheduled for August. They’ll offer first and second doses.
Clinics for 12- to 17-year-olds will be held Wednesday at John McGregor secondary school and Friday at Tilbury District high school from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
People 12 and older are welcome at clinics Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Dresden arena; Saturday, Aug. 14, at the WISH Centre; Wednesday, Aug, 18, at the Merlin library; and Saturday, Aug. 21, at Wallaceburg District secondary school. Each runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for the Wallaceburg clinic that ends at 3 p.m.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be given at all of the above pop-up clinics. The Moderna vaccine will also be given at the WISH Centre.
Walk-ins are welcome while supplies last. Appointments can also be booked at getyourshotck.ca.
“Although the mass vaccination clinic is closing, there is still much work to do,” Colby said. “Chatham-Kent’s youth have one of the lowest vaccination rates in the province.”
Fifty-two per cent of 12- to 17-year-olds in Chatham-Kent have received at least one dose and 33 per cent have received two. The provincial averages for that age group are 66 per cent with at least one dose and 45.6 per cent with two.
“We are using all of the means at our disposal to make it easy and convenient for people to get their kids vaccinated,” Colby said.
There are plans to hold youth vaccination clinics at schools once classes resume in September, he said.
“We’re still hoping to get everybody’s two doses in before that happens, although that window is rapidly closing because we need four weeks in between the two doses,” Colby said. “School starts the first week of September, so we’ve got to get cracking on that. We’re doing everything we can now.”