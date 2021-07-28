PomeGran acquires Canquest with goal of improving rural internet access

PomeGran Inc. has acquired Chatham-based Canquest Communications Inc. to offer quality broadband internet services, particularly in rural Chatham-Kent.

“We didn’t acquire this business as a stand-still business,” Rob Klein, PomeGran’s vice-president of mergers and acquisitions, told The Chatham Daily News. “We have high hopes of growing the business substantively over the next two to three years.”

PomeGran, headquartered in Toronto, owns and operates fibre and fixed wireless broadband networks across Canada.

Klein said the company launched an internet service provider in Newfoundland seven years ago and has grown to provide wireless internet to more than 100 communities there.

In March, the company also acquired Cochrane Telecom Services, a 100-year-old telephone and internet service provider owned by the northern Ontario town.

Based on surveys and feedback from customers regarding service gaps in the local market, Klein said PomeGran sees acquiring Canquest as a “huge growth opportunity.”

He added it is hard to believe in this day and age, people are still relying on DSL service.

“PomeGran’s strength in delivering hybrid networks, with fibre and wireless, for rural Canada will be leveraged for the rural expansion within the Chatham-Kent area for new products and services,” Klein said.

Customers can expect to see value-added services being offered, including 24/7 virtual health care on demand through a partnership with TELUSHealth; distance learning platforms and connection kiosks for victims of domestic abuse and violence, he said.

Noting the company is upgrading its system in Newfoundland, Klein said towers can be put up in weeks instead of months.