Police seize drugs worth $83K during traffic stop in Blenheim

Chatham-Kent police arrested two people and seized drugs worth more than $83,000 in a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Talbot Street West in Blenheim.

Suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine were found in the vehicle with digital scales, packaging material and a large amount of Canadian currency, police said.

A 20-year-old man and 17-year-old youth, both from Toronto, were each charged with three counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking. They were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Two theft charges

A 31-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested after police responded to a report of a suspicious man in the area of Prince Street South in Chatham around 3 a.m. Thursday.

He was wanted in connection with a shoplifting incident at Sobeys in May. He was also a suspect in a theft Thursday from 7-Eleven.

He was charged with two counts of theft with a value less than $5,000 and two counts of being in possession of property obtained by a crime with a value less than $5,000. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Break and enter

A laptop was stolen from Van Zelst’s Market on King Street East in Chatham just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Jason Blackburn at jasonb@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87366. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Traffic enforcement

Ten drivers were charged with speeding Wednesday morning on Longwoods Road.

Police remind drivers to slow down and obey the posted speed limits.