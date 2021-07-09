Police seize $66K worth of cocaine, fentanyl in Chatham drug bust
Chatham-Kent police charged one person and seized approximately $66,450 worth of suspected fentanyl and cocaine during a drug bust Thursday evening at a Dover Street residence in Chatham.
Article content
Chatham-Kent police charged one person and seized approximately $66,450 worth of suspected fentanyl and cocaine during a drug bust Thursday evening at a Dover Street home in Chatham.
Advertisement
Article content
Members of the intelligence section and critical incident response team also found multiple prohibited weapons – brass knuckles, nunchucks and a switchblade – while executing a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrant, police alleged. They reportedly found a stolen $3,000 bicycle stolen as well.
Police seize $66K worth of cocaine, fentanyl in Chatham drug bust Back to video
A 33-year-old Chatham man was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, 18 counts of failure to comply with his probation, release order and weapons prohibition, and possession of property obtained by a crime with a value less than $5,000.
He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Theft at construction site
Tools worth approximately $5,500 were stolen overnight Thursday during a break-in at a construction site on St. Clair Street in Chatham.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Jason Blackburn at jasonb@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87366. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Break-in at workshop
Tools worth approximately $5,000 were stolen overnight Thursday during a break-in at a workshop on Middle Line in Merlin.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Kim Pfaff at kimpf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87342. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Public intoxication
Police responding to a disturbance early Friday morning arrested an intoxicated 40-year-old man in the parking lot of the Tim Hortons on Third Street in Chatham. He was unable to care for himself, so he was put in a cell at police headquarters and released when sober.
On Thursday morning, police arrested an intoxicated 63-year-old man who was sleeping on the sidewalk on Wellington Street and unable to care for himself. He was put in a cell at headquarters and released when sober.