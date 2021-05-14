Police seek two men who allegedly approached girl in Chatham
Chatham-Kent police are investigating after two men allegedly went into the backyard of a north Chatham residence and spoke to a young girl Thursday afternoon.
Chatham-Kent police are investigating after two men allegedly went into the backyard of a north Chatham home and spoke to a young girl Thursday afternoon.
The men did not try to lure the girl away from her home or make physical contact with her, police said.
The men were reportedly in a white van with licence plates BD 69460.
They allegedly entered the backyard at approximately 2:15 p.m. and asked the girl doing her homework about the family’s internet and fibre optics.
They left when the girl called a family member and took a photo of the van
Anyone with information can contact Const. Jeremy Weedon at jeremyw@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Police remind parents to talk with their children about personal safety.
Digging up flowers
Can you dig it? For a Camden Township man, the answer was no.
Police responded to a report of a suspicious man in Legion Park on Thames Street in Chatham just after 1 a.m. Friday.
He was allegedly digging up flowers in the park, police said.
The 42-year-old was charged with mischief with a value less than $5,000 and released with a June 9 court date.
Found in stolen SUV
A woman was allegedly found in the driver’s seat of a stolen SUV in a McNaughton Avenue West parking lot in Chatham early Friday morning.
The vehicle was reported stolen from a King Street West property around 2:30 a.m. and was seen in the parking lot a short time later.
The woman was reportedly found with two stolen credit cards, police said.
The 31-year-old from Windsor was charged with possession of property obtained by a crime with a value more than $5,000, theft of credit card, possession of property obtained by a crime with a value less than $5,000 and three counts of failing to comply with her release conditions.
She was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Drug possession
Police arrested a man in Wallaceburg wanted in connection with a theft investigation Thursday afternoon.
He allegedly resisted the officer and was taken into custody after a short struggle, police said.
He was also found with suspected fentanyl, police said.
The 30-year-old from Wallaceburg was additionally charged with resisting arrest and drug possession. He was released pending a future court date.
Driving while suspended
A 27-year-old Sarnia man was arrested after a traffic stop Thursday afternoon near Arnold Street in Wallaceburg.
He was charged with driving while under suspension, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and being a class G1 driver unaccompanied by a qualified driver.
He must attend provincial offences court June 16. His vehicle was impounded for seven days.
Police Week
Chatham-Kent police highlighted their partnership with Pet & Wildlife Rescue on Friday to mark the Police Week theme, “Working Together to Keep Our Communities Safe.”
Police work with Pet & Wildlife Rescue to ensure pets receive proper care from their owners and citizens know how to report suspected neglect or abuse, said a police news release.
“Animal control services are a key component in helping make our community safe for both people and animals,” manager of animal control services Ben Van Eyk said in a statement. “At Pet & Wildlife Rescue, we promote responsible pet ownership through education and through the enforcement of various animal related laws. We are grateful for the good working relationship we have with our local police service.”