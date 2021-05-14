Police seek two men who allegedly approached girl in Chatham

Chatham-Kent police are investigating after two men allegedly went into the backyard of a north Chatham residence and spoke to a young girl Thursday afternoon.

The men did not try to lure the girl away from her home or make physical contact with her, police said.

The men were reportedly in a white van with licence plates BD 69460.

They allegedly entered the backyard at approximately 2:15 p.m. and asked the girl doing her homework about the family’s internet and fibre optics.

They left when the girl called a family member and took a photo of the van

Anyone with information can contact Const. Jeremy Weedon at jeremyw@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Police remind parents to talk with their children about personal safety.

Digging up flowers

Can you dig it? For a Camden Township man, the answer was no.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious man in Legion Park on Thames Street in Chatham just after 1 a.m. Friday.