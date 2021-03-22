Police keeping tight lid on human remains investigation on Walpole Island

Police are keeping quiet about their investigation into a "suspicious death" at Walpole Island First Nation.

Multiple requests for information about the investigation made to the OPP and Walpole Island First Nation Police have gone unanswered.

Human remains were reportedly discovered in a marsh area on the southern tip of Walpole Island last Wednesday, prompting a heavy police presence.

Despite the death being deemed suspicious, there is no identified threat to public safety, the Lambton OPP said in a brief media release Friday.

Walpole Island police are being helped by the OPP criminal investigations branch, which is directing the investigation, the Lambton OPP, the West Region emergency response team, the OPP underwater search and recovery unit and the OPP canine unit.

An update will be provided when information becomes available, the OPP said.

A Walpole Island resident who alerted The Daily News about the investigation last Thursday, said residents are wondering what’s going on with the investigation and where the body came from.

The resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said people who know local police officers can’t get them to say anything about the investigation.

The investigation is the talk of the community, the resident said.

“I walked into one store yesterday and (people) asked me right way, what I heard?”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Lambton County OPP Crime Unit at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by submitting a tip online at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org.