Three nabbed in drug bust

Chatham-Kent police warn people to look out for home renovation and improvement scams after several were reported across the municipality.

Chatham-Kent police have charged three individuals after a drug bust early Thursday.

Just after 5 a.m., members of the intelligence section, assisted by the critical incident response team, attended a Longwoods Road residence on a search warrant.

Police said the following was found:

– 101 grams of suspected fentanyl ($40,400);

– 57 grams of suspected methamphetamine ($8,550);

– 10 Percocet tablets ($50);

– electronic digital scales; and

– more than $7,000 of Canadian and U.S. currency.

Two women and a man were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking for each of the substances.

The 45-year-old man was held pending a bail hearing, while the 29-year-old and 36-year-old women were released with a court date.

Police issue warning about home improvement scams

Police are warning people to look out for home renovation and improvement scams after several were reported across the municipality.