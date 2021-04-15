Three nabbed in drug bust
Chatham-Kent police have charged three individuals after a drug bust early Thursday.
Just after 5 a.m., members of the intelligence section, assisted by the critical incident response team, attended a Longwoods Road residence on a search warrant.
Police said the following was found:
– 101 grams of suspected fentanyl ($40,400);
– 57 grams of suspected methamphetamine ($8,550);
– 10 Percocet tablets ($50);
– electronic digital scales; and
– more than $7,000 of Canadian and U.S. currency.
Two women and a man were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking for each of the substances.
The 45-year-old man was held pending a bail hearing, while the 29-year-old and 36-year-old women were released with a court date.
Police issue warning about home improvement scams
Police are warning people to look out for home renovation and improvement scams after several were reported across the municipality.
Residents should be wary of strangers knocking on their door advising them to get a new roof, driveway or other type of home renovation, police said.
The scammer may ask for cash up front in order to buy supplies and then never come back, or the suspect may say more work is necessary before raising the price once the project is underway, police said.
“If you determine that renovations/improvements need to be done to your property, always get two to three estimates,” police said. “Check with your family and friends to see if they can recommend a qualified contractor.”
Parking lot altercation
Two Chatham men were charged with assault after an altercation in a McNaughton Avenue West parking lot Wednesday afternoon.
One man was allegedly spat on and the other reportedly had a tooth knocked out, Chatham-Kent police said.
A 43-year-old was charged with assault causing bodily harm. A 47-year-old was charged with assault.
Both were released on undertakings with conditions and must attend court May 12.
Outstanding warrant
A 39-year-old Chatham man wanted for failing to attend for fingerprints was arrested Wednesday in Chatham.
He was released with conditions and has a May 12 court date.