Police investigating discovery of human remains on Walpole Island

The discovery of human remains in a marsh area of Walpole Island First Nation is being investigated by police.

The body was found on Wednesday and initial investigation has deemed the death to be suspicious, however there is no identified threat to public safety, stated a media release issued Friday night by Lambton OPP.

The investigation is being directed by the OPP Criminal Investigations Branch with Lambton OPP, West Region Emergency Response Team, OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, and OPP Canine Unite assisting Walpole Island police with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and an update will be provided when information becomes available, OPP said.

Any person with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Lambton County OPP Crime Unit at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by submitting a tip online at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org.

The Chatham Daily News went to the scene of the investigation Thursday afternoon, after receiving a tip about a large OPP presence, but police were being tight-lipped about what was going on.

A resident, who asked not to be identified, recalled several years ago the body of a murdered teenage girl was found about two miles from the area where the current investigation is happening.

Two anglers found the body of Katrina Kiyoshk on Sept. 1, 2005, after she had gone missing in early August of 2005.