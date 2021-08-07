Police investigate Walmart break-in in Wallaceburg

Chatham-Kent police responding to a call about a suspicious person found a man on an e-bike pulling a trailer with a barbecue at 3 a.m. Saturday.

There’d been a break-in at the Walmart compound in Wallaceburg, police said.

The investigation continues.

Mail stolen

Mail was stolen from the mailboxes at a multi-unit dwelling at 32 Thomas Ave. In Wallaceburg on Thursday between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Chadd Murphy at chaddm@chatham-Kent.ca Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Intoxicated in public

A 45-year-old Tilbury woman was charged with being intoxicated in a public place after police received a complaint about an unwanted person at the Tilbury Beer Store on Friday evening.

She was unable to care for herself, police said. She was taken to police headquarters and lodged until sober.

RIDE program

Police checked 75 vehicles during a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere program Friday night on Keil Drive in Chatham. One roadside test was done and one provincial offence notice was issued.