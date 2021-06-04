Police investigate fatal train collision in Chatham

Chatham-Kent police are investigating a fatal collision between a man and a Via Rail passenger train Thursday night in Chatham.

The 38-year-old Chatham man was lying in the middle of the rail crossing in the area of Bloomfield Road near Queens Line, police said. He was hit by a westbound train travelling from Toronto to Windsor.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one on the train was physically injured.

The police’s traffic unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information can contact Const. Dan Carroll at dancar@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.