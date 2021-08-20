Police investigate break-in, theft at Club Lentinas

Items worth an estimated $1,000 were stolen from Club Lentinas banquet hall this week.

Items worth an estimated $1,000 – two Elavon debit machines, a Lenovo desktop tower and a black printer and scanner – were stolen from Club Lentinas on National Road in Chatham late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

The banquet hall sustained $4,000 in damages during the break-in.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Rod Louzon at rodl@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87236. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Liquor store theft

A 29-year-old man of no fixed address was taken into custody Thursday morning after a theft from the LCBO store on Wellington Street in Chatham earlier in the week.

He was charged with theft with a value less than $5,000 and being in possession of property obtained by a crime with a value less than $5,000. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

He was released with a Sept. 17 court date.

Failing to comply

A 29-year-old Brampton man was arrested after police responded to a domestic disturbance at a Wallaceburg apartment Thursday morning.

He was on conditions to not contact a specific Wallaceburg woman or go to her home, police said, so he was charged with two counts of failing to comply with his release conditions.

He was remanded until Friday.

Impaired driving

Police went to the area of Bear Line Road near Grand River Line in Dover Township about a possible impaired driver just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found the vehicle in Chatham and believed the man was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and taken to police headquarters for breath tests.

The 43-year-old Chatham man was charged with having a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit. He was released with a Sept. 22 court date.