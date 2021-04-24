Several items were stolen during a break-in at Cellular Magician in Chatham early Saturday morning.

Article content

Several items were stolen during a break-in at Cellular Magician in Chatham early Saturday morning.

A thief broke a window to gain entry to the business at 41 Fourth St. just after 1 a.m., Chatham-Kent police said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police investigate break-in at Chatham cellphone repair shop Back to video

Anyone with information can contact Const. Ryan Kloostra at ryank@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87144. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Domestic incident

A 60-year-old Blenheim man was arrested Friday night for failing to comply with his conditions, break and enter, and mischief under $5,000 after a domestic incident in Dresden.

He was on conditions to not attend the address and also caused damages to the property and entered the residence, police said.

Outstanding warrant

Police responding to a complaint Friday night about a suspicious person on St. Clair Street in Chatham found he had a warrant for his arrest.

The 58-year-old Chatham man was arrested on a warrant for drug-related offences and released with a court date.