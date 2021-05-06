Police identify deceased driver in crash near Tilbury

Chatham-Kent police have identified the Leamington man who died in a head-on collision Tuesday morning east of Tilbury.

Article content

Chatham-Kent police have identified the Leamington man who died in a head-on collision Tuesday morning near Tilbury.

Wayne Ives, 83, was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash between his van and a transport truck on Middle Line between Davidson Road and Oak Road.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police identify deceased driver in crash near Tilbury Back to video

“The Chatham-Kent Police Service offer their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Ives,” police said in a statement.

The driver of the transport truck, a 63-year-old Wheatley man, sustained minor injuries.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.