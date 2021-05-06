Police identify deceased driver in crash near Tilbury
Chatham-Kent police have identified the Leamington man who died in a head-on collision Tuesday morning east of Tilbury.
Article content
Chatham-Kent police have identified the Leamington man who died in a head-on collision Tuesday morning near Tilbury.
Wayne Ives, 83, was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash between his van and a transport truck on Middle Line between Davidson Road and Oak Road.
Police identify deceased driver in crash near Tilbury Back to video
“The Chatham-Kent Police Service offer their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Ives,” police said in a statement.
The driver of the transport truck, a 63-year-old Wheatley man, sustained minor injuries.
The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.