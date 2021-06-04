Police hunt for suspect after murder in Chatham
A 35-year-old Chatham man has died after being attacked during an altercation Thursday afternoon in Chatham.
Article content
A 35-year-old Chatham man has died after being attacked during an altercation Thursday afternoon in Chatham.
Chatham-Kent police have not identified the victim, but they said 26-year-old Kyle Samko is wanted for first-degree murder.
Police hunt for suspect after murder in Chatham Back to video
The victim was injured during an altercation between “several” men on St. George Street near Park Avenue East around 4 p.m., police said.
“This was an isolated incident, as the involved men were all known to each other,” police said in a statement.
Police warned people to be careful if they see Samko.
“As with anyone who is wanted by police, we advise the public not to approach or interact with the suspect,” said Const. Renee Cowell, Chatham-Kent police’s public information officer. “They may be dangerous and members of the public have no authority to detain them.
“As with any violent crime, caution should be used as the potential for violence or unpredictable behaviour exists. We would like to stress that if anyone knows his whereabouts to please call police immediately. ”
Advertisement
Article content
Two people told the Daily News on Thursday a hammer was used during the fight. One said “two guys” beat another with the hammer before fleeing in a vehicle.
Police and paramedics reportedly found the victim lying on the ground in front of a home on St. George Street.
One witness said paramedics were performing chest compressions on the man before he was taken away in an ambulance to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s Chatham hospital.
“He succumbed to his injuries a short time later despite life-saving efforts at the scene and hospital,” Cowell said.
Police had one man in handcuffs before placing him in a cruiser Thursday. A second suspect was in another cruiser.
A witness said another person allegedly fled the scene before police arrived.
The canine unit was also on the scene Thursday and went in and around the house where the incident happened before finding a track going east.
On Friday, St. George Street between Park Avenue East and St. Patrick Street was still closed as members of the major crime unit and forensic identification unit continued their investigation.
The number of men involved in the altercation is still under investigation, Cowell said.
“To protect the integrity of the investigation, no further information will be released at this time regarding the victim’s injuries or cause of death,” she said.
A forensic post-mortem was scheduled for Friday in London.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Cole Abbott at colea@chatham-kent.ca or 519-380-6024. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
– With files from Ellwood Shreve