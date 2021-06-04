Police hunt for suspect after murder in Chatham

A 35-year-old Chatham man has died after being attacked during an altercation Thursday afternoon in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police have not identified the victim, but they said 26-year-old Kyle Samko is wanted for first-degree murder.

The victim was injured during an altercation between “several” men on St. George Street near Park Avenue East around 4 p.m., police said.

“This was an isolated incident, as the involved men were all known to each other,” police said in a statement.

Police warned people to be careful if they see Samko.

“As with anyone who is wanted by police, we advise the public not to approach or interact with the suspect,” said Const. Renee Cowell, Chatham-Kent police’s public information officer. “They may be dangerous and members of the public have no authority to detain them.

“As with any violent crime, caution should be used as the potential for violence or unpredictable behaviour exists. We would like to stress that if anyone knows his whereabouts to please call police immediately. ”