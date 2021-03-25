





Article content Chatham-Kent police have arrested one man and are seeking two others in connection with a home invasion at a Chatham apartment Tuesday night. The victim, a 50-year-old Chatham man, suffered injuries that required medical attention after an alleged physical altercation involving a knife. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police arrest one man, seek two more after Chatham home invasion Back to video He knows the three men who reportedly forced their way into his apartment, police said. The men fled before police arrived. A 19-year-old Chatham man was arrested Wednesday night and charged with break and enter, aggravated assault and being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing. Police have asked for arrest warrants for the other two men. Robbery charge A suspect in the robbery of a Chatham gas station was identified through social media and arrested Wednesday, police said. The 29-year-old Chatham man was charged with robbery and two counts of failing to comply with his release conditions. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Article content The Shell gas station on St. Clair Street was reportedly robbed of cigarettes and lottery tickets valued at $275 by a man brandishing a weapon early Sunday morning, police said. Police released a photo of a suspect Wednesday morning and asked for the public’s help in identifying him. “The Chatham-Kent Police Service would like to thank the public for their assistance as community safety requires everyone to work together,” police said in a statement. Drugs, money seized Police arrested two people and seized approximately $3,100 worth of drugs in a raid on a Princess Street North residence in Chatham on Wednesday afternoon. Officers with the intelligence section executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrant. They seized suspected fentanyl, MDMA, methamphetamine and crack cocaine, along with digital scales, Canadian currency and drug packaging materials. A 52-year-old Chatham man was charged with two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking, two counts of drug possession and failing to comply with his release conditions. A 44-year-old from Chatham was charged with two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking and one count of drug possession. Each was released with an April 15 court date. Theft, fraud offences Two men were charged with several theft- and fraud-related offences after two vehicles were entered in the Daylight Point and Twilight Trail area in Chatham early Monday morning, police said.

Article content A truck was also stolen from the neighbourhood at that time, police said. The suspects allegedly used a credit card stolen from one vehicle to make several purchases at gas stations and convenience stores in Chatham, police said. The stolen truck was found abandoned with significant damage at a parking lot on Tweedsmuir Avenue. The suspects were identified with video surveillance and arrested Wednesday, police said. The 27-year-old Chatham man and 28-year-old man of no fixed address were held in custody pending a bail hearing. Arrested twice in one day A 26-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested twice Wednesday after separate incidents in Wallaceburg. He was under conditions to not communicate with a Wallaceburg man, but he allegedly went in the afternoon to the area where that man lives and yelled at him in the parking lot, police said. After being arrested, he reportedly caused approximately $500 in damages to the rear of the cruiser, police said. He was charged with failing to comply with his release conditions and mischief with a value less than $5,000. He was released with several conditions. He allegedly returned to the same area at night and was arrested again. He was charged with failing to comply with his release conditions. After the second arrest, he was held in custody pending a bail hearing. Impaired driving An officer stopped a driver Wednesday afternoon in the area of Communication Road and suspected the man was under the influence of a drug, police said.

Article content He was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where a drug recognition expert did an evaluation and believed the man was impaired by a drug, police said. He also had suspected fentanyl and a large amount of cash, police alleged. The 41-year-old Highgate man was charged with impaired driving and possession for the purposes of trafficking. He was released with an April 8 court date. Assault charge One man allegedly spit in another’s face during a argument at a Tilbury home Wednesday, police said. A 34-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with assault. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing. Van stolen A white 2013 Dodge Caravan with Ontario licence plates CEPM 088 was stolen from a Horizon Lane home in Chatham between midnight and 1 a.m. Wednesday. Anyone with information can contact Const. Danica Quenneville at danicaq@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87312. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

