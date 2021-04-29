Police arrest man, seize cocaine worth $36K in Chatham drug bust

Chatham-Kent police arrested one man and seized approximately $36,000 worth of suspected cocaine in a drug bust Wednesday in Chatham.

Members of the police’s intelligence section also seized two cellphones, digital scales and a large amount of Canadian cash while executing a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant on the man’s home and vehicle.

The 23-year-old from Grand Avenue East in Chatham was charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking and failing to comply with his release conditions by possessing illicit drugs.

He was released with a May 20 court date.

Assault causing bodily harm

Police responding to a disturbance Wednesday night at a Chatham residence found a man wanted in connection with a domestic-related incident in March.

The 26-year-old from Chatham was charged with assault causing bodily harm. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Careless driving charge

A driver was charged with careless driving after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning on Queens Line near Dillon Road.

No one was injured. Damage was estimated at $60,000.

Twelve speeders charged

Twelve drivers were charged with speeding Wednesday morning on Longwoods Road and Bloomfield Road in Chatham.

Community patrol members were doing the traffic enforcement.