A pilot from Windsor was not physically injured after making an emergency landing Tuesday night in the Merlin area because of engine failure.

A pilot from Windsor was not injured after making an emergency landing Tuesday night in the Merlin area because of engine failure.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

He had to land in a private airstrip in a soy field on Middle Line because the engine on his Zenith CH-601 airplane failed around 8 p.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pilot makes emergency landing near Merlin Back to video

“He was just doing a local flight, from what I understand,” said Peter Machete, an investigator with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. “He had done several runs with the engine and he said everything seemed fine, so he decided to do a flight. That’s when the engine lost power, I think he said around 100 feet above ground.”

The pilot was alone in the two-seat aircraft.

“Although he wasn’t injured, the aircraft was substantially damaged,” Machete said. “I don’t know if it’s a total wreck or just not economically feasible to repair.”

Chatham-Kent police and paramedics responded to the 911 call. The caller wasn’t the pilot, police spokesperson Const. Renee Cowell said.

Transport Canada and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada have taken over the investigation.

Four charged with trafficking

Police charged four people with trafficking and seized approximately $3,200 worth of suspected fentanyl in a drug raid at a Wallaceburg residence Tuesday night.

Members of the intelligence section and critical incident response team also seized digital scales, cellphones, a debt list, Canadian currency and an air pistol while executing a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant.

A 35-year-old Wallaceburg man was charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking and three counts of failing to comply with his release conditions. He was bound by conditions to not have any scales, unlawful drugs or weapons, police said. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Three Wallaceburg women – 23, 28 and 29 years old – were charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking. Each was released with a Sept. 9 court date.