Pfizer vaccine shipment to Chatham-Kent delayed
The regular Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shipment to Chatham-Kent will be delayed this week, so some adults will receive the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 instead.
The Chatham-Kent public health unit announced the delay Monday. The impact will be felt Wednesday at the mass vaccination clinic at the John D. Bradley Convention Centre in Chatham.
Youths from ages 12 to 17 years old with appointments Wednesday will still receive the Pfizer vaccine, but adults 18 and older will be given the Moderna vaccine.
Both are messenger RNA vaccines. They are so similar that they’re interchangeable, said a news release from the health unit.
“We are fortunate to have extra Moderna supply in stock at this time so no appointments need to be cancelled,” the release said.
Any adults who want to receive the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday will have to reschedule their appointment. However, Chatham-Kent medical officer of health Dr. David Colby urges everyone to get fully vaccinated with two doses as quickly as possible.
Pfizer appointments scheduled for Thursday to Saturday will not be affected by the shipment delay, public health officials said.
Go to Getyourshotck.ca to book an appointment.
An estimated 68 per cent of Chatham-Kent residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine and an estimated 22 per cent have received two doses.
As of Monday morning, 83,868 doses had been administered in Chatham-Kent, with 63,751 residents receiving at least one dose and 20,966 receiving two doses.
“I’ve said so many times, the greater the proportion of the population that we get vaccinated, the quicker this will all be over,” Colby said. “Not only for your own safety and the safety of your loved ones but the safety of our community in general, we need everybody to roll up their sleeves.”
One new case of COVID-19 was reported Monday in Chatham-Kent as the number of active cases rose to seven. The daily total of active cases has been in single digits for a week.
No new outbreaks or deaths were reported. One Chatham-Kent resident was hospitalized.