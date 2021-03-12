Pedestrian killed by transport truck on Highway 401 near Chatham

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a transport truck early Friday morning on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 just east of Bloomfield Road.

A 30-year-old man from London was pronounced dead at the scene. A provincial police spokesperson said the man’s death was not suspicious.

The OPP investigation is over, the spokesperson said, and no charges are expected.

Provincial police in Chatham and Essex County would not say why the man was on the highway.

The truck driver was not injured.

Chatham-Kent OPP responded to the incident near the Bloomfield Road exit two kilometres south of Chatham at approximately 6:40 a.m. OPP technical collision investigators helped with the investigation.

The man’s body was removed from the scene just before 12:30 p.m.

All lanes on Highway 401 were open by the afternoon.