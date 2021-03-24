





Article content A former patient of a Chatham eye doctor, now legally blind, is upset Dr. Christopher Anjema only received a four-month suspension as part of a resolution agreement from the body that governs doctors in Ontario. “He got a slap on the wrist. I got a punch in the face,” said the man, referred to as Patient A during a discipline committee hearing of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario held virtually Monday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Patient slams outcome of discipline hearing for Chatham eye doctor Back to video Anjema, 52, owner of the Anjema Eye Institute, didn’t contest allegations he engaged in disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional conduct with his communication with Patient A, whose identity is protected by a publication ban under the Health Professions and Procedural Code. The ophthalmologist also didn’t contest the same conduct with respect to his submission of claims and billing to OHIP and some of his patients. In an agreed statement of facts, uncontested facts and plea, Anjema also admitted he failed to maintain the standard of the practice of the profession in the care of his patients.

Article content It was revealed during the hearing that Anjema failed to diagnose glaucoma in Patient A during several visits, despite apparent evidence in available diagnostic tests of severe and progressive glaucoma-induced vision loss. The patient has since become legally blind. It was also revealed Patient A was convinced to purchase what he thought was an upgraded artificial lens – a replacement for his eye’s natural lens – for a cataract surgery in order to have the procedure done sooner. The patient later learned he received an OHIP-covered lens with the explanation being the $595 he paid was only for the testing. Patient A said he later learned a referral note from his optometrist to Anjema in 2015 about his diagnosis of a cataract and having increased optic pressure – a recognized sign of glaucoma – specified the optic pressure was the more important issue. “I am upset about being ripped off by being up-sold on a cataract lens and that I didn’t receive justice from the (college),” he said. “I was counting the college to do something … and they didn’t do enough, in my mind.” Patient A said he was only made aware of the resolution agreement shortly before what was initially slated to be a multi-day hearing. “The worst part of it all is, up until a week before the hearing, I was under the impression I was going to be prepped to be a witness,” he said. “My voice was removed from the hearing because of this agreement.” The patient was also surprised and angered to learn during the hearing that an allegation of incompetence was withdrawn.

Article content “I could feel my blood pressure going up,” he said. “I had to walk out of the room.” Patient A believes the college has “done a huge disservice to the Chatham-Kent community” since Monday was the first time Anjema has ever been before the discipline committee, despite having several issues raised about his practice. The agreed statement of facts details the college’s inquiries, complaints and reports committee had required Anjema to complete continuing education and remediation programs regarding his retinal practice in 2013 and blepharoplasty – eyelid surgery – procedures in 2014. Anjema was also referred to the general manager of OHIP in 2013 and 2014 over concerns about his billing practices. Patient A, whose complaint was lodged with the college in October 2017, questioned why the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario “allowed those allegations to stack up and stack up and stack up.” He noted he told college officials exactly how he felt during a debriefing Tuesday, adding he also plans to put it in writing. A college spokesperson said in an email that, under the Regulated Health Professions Act, the college’s required focus is serving in the interest of the public rather than on achieving outcomes for individual patients.” “Penalty decisions are made by an independent panel which must follow legal principles,” added the spokesperson. “While we always strive to ensure that individual patients feel supported and empowered, the independent panel must consider the specific facts of the case and compare to other similar cases with a view to consistency.”

Article content Anjema being able to plead no contest also irked Patient A. “No contest simply means, ‘I’m not going to say I’m guilty,’” he said. “But if these allegations are part of why he’s standing before the disciplinary board, (Anjema) should be presenting an argument.” He noted Anjema didn’t speak during the hearing. Anjema’s lawyer Neil Perrier told the committee Monday: “Dr. Anjema will tell you that he’s very upset with himself and very saddened that Patient A lost his vision.” He noted “the miss” Anjema had in this instance “has bothered him every day since its happened.” Perrier added Anjema acknowledged in retrospect he “should have recognized” Patient A had advanced glaucoma damage. Patient A said during Anjema’s suspension, which begins July 1, the doctor will have time to think about what happened, but will also be able to see his children and surroundings. “I will spend the rest of my life never seeing my grandchildren,” he said. eshreve@postmedia.com

