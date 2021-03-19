Two outbreaks were declared over while the number of active COVID-19 cases kept rising Friday in Chatham-Kent.

Article content

Two outbreaks were declared over while the number of active COVID-19 cases kept rising Friday in Chatham-Kent.

The Chatham-Kent public health unit reported 21 new cases and eight recoveries, bumping the active count in the region to 91.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Partygoers play dumb with COVID-19 investigators Back to video

There were 11 active cases exactly two weeks earlier.

“We almost made it to single digits. We were doing so well,” said Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health.

Fifty-six active cases were linked to close contact with other cases.

Colby has blamed many new cases on indoor gatherings that go against public-health guidelines. Many partygoers have played dumb with public health investigators doing contact tracing, he said. They’ve claimed to not know the other guests or even where the party was held.

“We’ve had less than full co-operation, and that is an understatement, let me tell you,” Colby said, “but it’s very important that people be forthcoming about these contacts so that we can get them isolated.”