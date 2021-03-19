Partygoers play dumb with COVID-19 investigators
Two outbreaks were declared over while the number of active COVID-19 cases kept rising Friday in Chatham-Kent.
Article content
Two outbreaks were declared over while the number of active COVID-19 cases kept rising Friday in Chatham-Kent.
The Chatham-Kent public health unit reported 21 new cases and eight recoveries, bumping the active count in the region to 91.
Partygoers play dumb with COVID-19 investigators Back to video
There were 11 active cases exactly two weeks earlier.
“We almost made it to single digits. We were doing so well,” said Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health.
Fifty-six active cases were linked to close contact with other cases.
Colby has blamed many new cases on indoor gatherings that go against public-health guidelines. Many partygoers have played dumb with public health investigators doing contact tracing, he said. They’ve claimed to not know the other guests or even where the party was held.
“We’ve had less than full co-operation, and that is an understatement, let me tell you,” Colby said, “but it’s very important that people be forthcoming about these contacts so that we can get them isolated.”
Advertisement
Article content
Bylaw enforcement and police officers continue to look into infractions, but citizens need to help, said Chatham-Kent’s chief administrative officer, Don Shropshire.
“We don’t have enough enforcement people to try and go around patrolling the entire community,” he said. “That’s like a dog chasing their tail. We really need our community to double down and say, ‘Hey, we’re getting it.’ We need to respect the guidelines. We’ve all got to be helping each other be compliant.”
An outbreak was declared over at Chatham’s Copper Terrace long-term care home, where one staff member tested positive. The two-case outbreak at the Chatham hospital’s dialysis unit was also declared over, one day after the hospital’s three-case lab services outbreak was done.
The only remaining outbreak was at an unidentified church with three active cases.
Ten active cases are travel-related, meaning they’re people who have been outside Canada.
“They’re not vacationers, they’re people coming here for employment purposes,” Colby said.
He wouldn’t confirm they’re temporary foreign workers, but he pointed out those workers have to quarantine after arriving.
“It’s a fairly easy group to isolate and control and have not been a source of spread in Chatham-Kent at all,” he said. “It’s only the people coming from other (neighbouring) jurisdictions that have been a problem with regard to some of our large workplace outbreaks that we were dealing with a while ago.”
Chatham-Kent’s cumulative total was up to 1,496 cases, including 1,396 resolved cases. One resident was hospitalized.
Nine Chatham-Kent residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared just over a year ago.