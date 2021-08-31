Pan-African flag flies at Chatham-Kent Civic Centre

The Pan-African flag, also known as the Black liberation flag, was raised Tuesday at the Chatham-Kent Civic Centre by Mayor Darrin Canniff as part of Emancipation Month.

Daily News staff
Aug 31, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Mayor Darrin Canniff raises the Pan-African flag with Leyla Bardyla, left, and Dorothy Wallace at the Chatham-Kent Civic Centre in Chatham, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Municipality of Chatham-Kent Photo)
Mayor Darrin Canniff raises the Pan-African flag with Leyla Bardyla, left, and Dorothy Wallace at the Chatham-Kent Civic Centre in Chatham, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Municipality of Chatham-Kent Photo)

The Pan-African flag, also known as the Black liberation flag, was raised Tuesday at the Chatham-Kent Civic Centre by Mayor Darrin Canniff as part of Emancipation Month.

The flag was designed more than 100 years ago to represent the people of the African diaspora and recognize the ordeal of the transatlantic slave trade.

The flag has three stripes: red for the blood shed by the African people, black for the African people themselves and green for the natural fertility of Africa.

Chatham Coun. Marjorie Crew organized the event attended by representatives from the Chatham-Kent Black Historical Society & Black Mecca Museum and the Buxton Museum.

Leyla Bardyla and Dorothy Wallace raised the flag with Canniff.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Chatham

This Week in Flyers