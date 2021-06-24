Ousted Caldwell Chief wins right for fair process to be able to return

“Ms. Duckworth asks to be reinstated as the chief of (Caldwell First Nation). However, in my view, the appropriate remedy is to set aside the Sept. 15, 2020, decision of the (council) and refer the matter back to (council) for redetermination by providing Ms. Duckworth with the appropriate procedural fairness rights,” stated McDonald’s decision.

Following a June 2 virtual hearing in Federal Court in Fredericton, N.B., Justice Ann Marie McDonald made her ruling Thursday that the process undertaken by the Caldwell First Nation breached Duckworth’s procedural fairness rights, making any decision arising from that process unreasonable.

Duckworth, who was removed as chief on Sept. 15, 2020, by the current band council, sought a judicial review of that decision.

Twice-ousted Caldwell Chief Mary Duckworth has won a legal battle to have a fair process to be able to return to that First Nation’s top political post.

The judge noted council conceded Duckworth did not have notice of the Sept. 9, 2020, meeting where council made the decision to have her removed as chief.

“It is clear from the record that the parties have a contentious relationship,” stated McDonald’s decision. “However, the only issue on this judicial review is (council’s) decision to remove Ms. Duckworth and whether the council afforded Ms. Duckworth a procedurally fair process.”

While the court found she deserves a fair process, Duckworth is concerned about the current council members – James Peters, Stan Scott, Steve Simpson and acting chief Robyn Perkins – being involved.

“There is no way I would have a fair tribunal with those four sitting on council,” Duckworth said.

Members of the council could not be reached by Postmedia for comment.

The ruling also doesn’t prevent the members of council from trying to oust her again.

“Obviously, we’re going to have to come together and discuss what we’re going to do,” Duckworth said.

She believes the remainder of council should be removed, pointing to the fact they’ve twice postponed the council election that was supposed to happen in January.

“The process would be the community would come together and they would make a motion,” Duckworth said.

Duckworth said she is going to take some time to fully digest the decision.

Duckworth was first elected as chief by Caldwell First Nation members in January 2018, receiving 77 per cent of the vote, with a mandate of ushering in accountability and transparency.

Shortly after being elected, Duckworth questioned spending, hiring practices and various policies. She was suspended from office and removed five months later.

Duckworth was voted back in as chief during a February 2019 byelection.

