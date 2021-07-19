Orange shirt pins help to teach about residential schools

Lana Parenteau is doing her best to create something positive from the tragedy of Canada’s residential schools.

When the remains of 215 children were found buried at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in late May, she and her granddaughter Sky Parenteau began making pins in the shape of orange shirts.

Now hundreds of supporters across Chatham-Kent and Walpole Island are also assembling the pins that bring in donations for local Indigenous organizations.

“It’s about community,” said Lana Parenteau, Chatham-Kent’s Indigenous peer navigator. “It’s about community working together to make these.

“There are over 25,000 pins that have gone out and there’s about maybe 300 people that have been making these pins. This is all in Chatham-Kent. The word has got out to Calgary also, so it’s a widespread campaign that has been with everyone, not just myself and not just Indigenous, it’s also non-Indigenous people.”

She and Sky had a table Saturday at the Discover Art Blenheim show and sale. Every vendor also received pins for their customers.

They wanted “to bring awareness for the Indigenous children that have been recovered, not found or discovered,” said Parenteau, who’s from Delaware Nation at Moraviantown. “We make these pins to let everybody know and educate about that.”

She also wanted to remind people orange shirt day will be held Sept. 30. The annual event marks the time of year when Indigenous children were taken from their homes to the schools, where neglect and abuse were common.

The orange shirt was chosen a symbol after survivor Phyllis Webstad told the story of her first day at residential school. She was a six-year-old whose new orange shirt, bought by her grandmother, was taken from her.