A housing project that helps people transition from renting to ownership will come before council for zoning during Monday's planning meeting.

The proposed development on the roughly 1.06-hectare property on the west side of Taylor Avenue through to the east side of Memory Lane is planned as a single site with no subdivision of land, stated a planning report released on Thursday.

Opportunity Villages to present zoning application

“Proposed housing types include 18 single-detached dwellings, six semi-detached dwelling or duplex units, and six row house or triplex units, totalling 30 units,” the report stated.

Units in the Opportunity Villages Community Land Trust development are proposed to range from 55 to 84 square metres. Each unit will have one dedicated off-street parking space.

One non-residential building is proposed as a common area that will offer additional indoor amenities to residents of the development, along with others in the community.

According to the planning report, the dwelling types represent lower-density uses than what is currently permitted at the property.

As part of the application, there was a preliminary investigation of the site, which was “historically developed as a freight transfer operation for dry goods, and more recently as a contractor’s yard.”

The applicant has retained a professional firm, RWDI Consulting Engineers and Scientists, to prepare a Phase 1 environmental site assessment.

“Based on provincial regulations, the Phase 1 environmental site assessment will inform the municipality of processes required to establish a residential use at the property,” the report stated. “Final site plan approval and issuance of building permits will consider the findings of the Phase 1 environmental site assessment and any further assessments that may be required.”

In May, Opportunity Villages’ Brickworks Community made it to the finals in the Future Ground Prize, a David Suzuki Foundation award.