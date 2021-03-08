Online mental health presentation geared toward youth being held Wednesday
The Blenheim Youth Centre and Access Open Minds CK are partnering to provide an online presentation about mental health to youth and their families on Wednesday night.
“There is no doubt the current climate we are facing has had a tremendous impact on the overall mental health and well-being of our youth and their families, and it is important to have resources and tools to help them cope during these times,” L.A. Mercer, the youth centre’s manager of community engagement and program development, said in a media release.
“As the current restrictions do not allow for us to meet with youth at the centre, we knew we had to go virtual to bring this valuable resource to our (Blenheim Youth Centre) community, and hopefully reach even more people throughout Chatham-Kent.”
The presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. and is open to youth, parents and caregivers.
Registration details can be found at www.blenheimyouthcentre.ca.
A link to the session will be emailed directly to the confirmed registrants prior to the session.
“In this interactive presentation, we will provide a brief introduction to mental health and well-being, and talk about the importance of doing a mental health check-in with ourselves and our families”, said Megan Walker, youth therapist for Access Open Minds CK.
“We will discuss the impact that COVID-19 is having on our lives in general, as well as our mental health, and will introduce strategies that help foster positive health and well-being.”
The presentation will end by discussing local and virtual resources available for youth and their families.
Since the start of the pandemic, the youth centre has focused on providing programming with mental health in mind, the release stated.
The daily activities, field trips, guest speakers and community events are geared towards supporting youth and their overall well-being. The centre also aims to provide youth with the supports they need should they find themselves struggling with school, peers, family or general anxieties they may feel.