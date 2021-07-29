Man accused in Chatham shooting appears in court

One of the accused in a Harvey Street shooting in Chatham in late January won't return to open court until Aug. 26 as the matter continues to move forward.

Daily News staff
Jul 29, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
The Chatham-Kent police major crime unit was on scene investigating a shooting in Chatham that occurred in the early evening of Jan. 26 on Harvey Street near Lacroix Street. (Ellwood Shreve/Chatham Daily News)
One of the accused in a shooting in Chatham in January will return to court Aug. 26 as the matter continues to move forward.

Terry St. Hill, 20, made a brief virtual appearance Thursday in a Chatham court from the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene where he was remains in custody.

The court heard through duty counsel that St. Hill’s lawyer has met with the Crown and will try to get a judicial pre-trial booked before the matter returns to court next month.

Wanted on a nationwide warrant, St. Hill ended up in the jail after being apprehended during a traffic stop in Thunder Bay on May 6.

Another suspect, a 17-year-old youth who cannot be identified under the Criminal Youth Justice Act, was also arrested in Thunder Bay on May 6 when police responded to a home in the city to check on someone’s welfare.

Publication bans prohibit publishing any evidence heard during the pre-trial stage or identifying any victims.

According to previously published reports, two people suffered gunshot wounds in the shooting Jan. 26 on Harvey Street and were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that were not life threatening. Police later learned a third person was shot at but not wounded.

A dog was also shot and killed during the shooting, police said.

Police later said multiple suspects were identified.

Through the use of social media and with the public’s help, three of the five suspects were located and taken into custody within days of the incident, police said. They include Rylie DeJonge-Vandusen, 19, of London, Brianna Gardiner, 18, of Cambridge and another male, who was 17 at the time, and cannot be named.

