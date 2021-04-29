





Article content One person has been charged in connection with an anti-lockdown protest in Chatham and more likely will be, Chatham-Kent’s top administrator says. Chief administrative officer Don Shropshire did not have any information Thursday on the first protest-related charge, but he said “there are other charges expected, so that’s not the end of it.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. One charge laid, more expected after Chatham's anti-lockdown protest Back to video “You can expect those charges will be laid over the coming weeks,” he said. Messages left Thursday with three other municipal officials about the latest charge were not immediately returned. An estimated 300 people were at Tecumseh Park for the No More Lockdowns Canada event Monday that included independent MPP Randy Hillier (Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston) and independent MP Derek Sloan (Hastings—Lennox and Addington) as speakers. Organized outdoor gatherings are forbidden under Ontario’s current stay-at-home order. The latest lockdown began April 3 and the stay-at-home order took effect April 8.

Article content “We had a number of staff that were present for the rally,” Shropshire said on a conference call with media. “There was also videotaping done. They’re going through (the recordings) to confirm who was actually present and if their actions were contrary to the guidelines. “To be really clear, it’s a charter right for people to have the right to assemble and it’s a charter right for people to be able to protest. That, in itself, is not something that we had any difficulty with. The challenge was, they were asked to do so in a way that was respecting the guidelines and restrictions that were put in place as a result of COVID. “People could have been at the rally and been completely lawful, but if they were doing some things that were not, that’s when they would be subject to a summons.” Chatham-Kent’s bylaw enforcement team is looking into the protest. Chatham-Kent police can also lay charges. “There’s not a reluctance on our part to lay charges. … It’s at least 30 charges that have been laid since the current lockdown began. It’s not like they’re holding back on that,” ” Shropshire said. “But … we have six months to lay charges. If you’re going to go through that process, you want to make sure that you’ve got your (evidence) all lined up and that you’re laying the appropriate charges given the circumstances.” Shropshire said neither he nor Mayor Darrin Canniff has input into how protests are handled. That’s left up to bylaw enforcement and police officers.

Article content “They do that directly. There has not been, to my knowledge, any political or senior management influence on that front,” Shropshire said. On Wednesday, police charged a 44-year-old man with failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act after 128 people reportedly attended a service Sunday at Old Colony Mennonite Church in Wheatley. Two men from the church were also charged in late December after two services each had more than 100 maskless people. Under the latest stay-at-home order, religious services can have a maximum of 10 people who must stay at least two metres apart and wear a mask. Drive-in services are permitted. “We are trying to work with people to be able to respect their religious beliefs but to do so in a way that’s going to be safe,” Shropshire said. The municipality issued a statement April 15 warning scofflaws that provincial COVID-19 legislation will be enforced. “We wanted people to know that not only the business owner but also the patrons could be charged,” Shropshire said. “We’re trying to avoid doing that and our intent is to share the information so that people can consider the consequences and be fully aware of them.” The municipality and police service first try to educate people to comply with the restrictions, he said. “If people have chosen … to say, ‘Nope, we’re going to disregard that and stay open,’ then that’s when the charges start to come forward,” he said. “A couple of locations within the community have been quite loud and vocal. There have been a number of posts on social media and so on to say, ‘We’re going to stay open.’ In those cases, charges have been laid.”

