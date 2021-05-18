An incarcerated Chatham-Kent police officer had her case put over to Thursday, when it's expected her consent release will be dealt with.

Article content

An incarcerated Chatham-Kent police officer had her case put over to Thursday, when it’s expected her consent release will be dealt with.

Cristelle Vanden Enden made a brief virtual appearance in court on Tuesday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Officer's case put over to Thursday Back to video

A judicial pretrial on the matter is also scheduled to take place earlier on Thursday.

Vanden Enden was remanded into custody at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor.

There is a publication ban on any evidence presented during this phase of the proceedings.

According to previously published reports, the officer faces charges of dangerous operation of a vehicle and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Chatham-Kent police asked Windsor police to investigate after local officers were called to a Chatham home Jan. 9 to help paramedics with an injured 40-year-old man.

Police learned Vanden Enden may have been involved in the incident.

She was arrested and charged by Windsor police on Jan. 18 and taken into custody pending a bail hearing.

She is also facing two counts of failing to comply with her release conditions, possession of property obtained by a crime with a value less than $5,000 and three counts of drug possession.

Vanden Enden also faces a charge of fraud with a value less than $5,000, use of a forged document and possession of property obtained by a crime in connection to allegations dating back to 2019.

The officer is currently on medical leave from the police service.