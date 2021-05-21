Officer released on bail, will attend therapy

After more than four months before the courts, a Chatham-Kent police officer facing multiple charges was finally released on bail Friday, with plans that she will attend therapy.

After more than four months before the courts, a Chatham-Kent police officer facing multiple charges was finally released on bail Friday, with plans she will attend therapy.

The release of Cristelle Vanden Enden, with conditions, was by consent of the Crown and the defence, a Chatham court heard.

There is a publication ban on any evidence presented during this phase of the proceedings.

Vanden Enden had been in custody since January at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor. Her case had been previously delayed due to surgery she had earlier this year, as well as paperwork and other logistical hurdles.

Justice of the peace Calvin Hurst said he was “agreeable to the proposed plan” on Friday. He told Vanden Enden she would be free to go once she signed some papers.

The case will return to court on Aug. 10 for an update.

According to previously published reports, the officer faces charges of dangerous operation of a vehicle and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.