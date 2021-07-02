Number of active COVID-19 cases in Chatham-Kent remains low

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Chatham-Kent continues to be in the single digits.

There were seven active cases in the latest update Friday from the Chatham-Kent public health unit. Two new cases were reported on Friday, but another case was resolved.

The cumulative total of 1,885 cases includes 1,861 recoveries.

There have been no outbreaks in Chatham-Kent for a month. The most recent outbreak was resolved June 2.

Walpole Island had two active cases and a cumulative total of 174 cases as of Thursday.

Seventy-four per cent of Chatham-Kent residents 18 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine and 40 per cent have received two doses.

Forty-five per cent of 12- to 17-year-olds have received at least one dose.

As of Friday morning, 98,951 doses have been administered in Chatham-Kent, with 66,923 residents receiving at least one dose and 34,305 receiving two.

To book an appointment, residents can visit to Getyourshotck.ca or call 519-351-1010 and leave a message. It may take up to seven days to receive a return call.

Some pharmacies and primary-care offices are also offering vaccinations. Residents can visit the public health unit’s website (ckphu.com/covid-19-vaccines) for more information on pharmacies or call their primary-care provider.

Seventeen Chatham-Kent residents and three Walpole Island residents have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic.