Five people displaced after $500,000 fire at Blenheim home

No one was injured Sunday night in a Blenheim house fire that resulted in damages estimated at $500,000.

Mar 29, 2021
Chatham-Kent firefighters battle a blaze at 20408 Base Rd. in Blenheim, Ont., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Chatham-Kent Fire & Emergency Services)
Chatham-Kent firefighters battle a blaze at 20408 Base Rd. in Blenheim, Ont., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Chatham-Kent Fire &amp; Emergency Services)

Five people, including three children, have been displaced from their home, Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson Whitney Burk said.

The structure at 20408 Base Rd. is completely destroyed, she said.

The cause of the blaze was accidental, said fire department officials.

Firefighters from stations in Ridgetown, Harwich North and Blenheim responded to the fire at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Fire officials remind homeowners to have working smoke alarms on every level of a home. Working carbon monoxide alarms should also be outside all sleeping areas if the home has fuel-burning appliances, a fireplace or an attached garage.

Also Sunday night, Tilbury firefighters went to a transport truck on fire on top of the overpass at Queens Line and Highway 401 just after 11:30 p.m. No one was injured.

On Thursday, a structure fire at a Main Street residence in Ridgetown resulted in an estimated $250,000 in damages. The cause is undetermined. No one was injured.

