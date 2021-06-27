No injuries in $100K shed fire in Bothwell
Damage to a two-storey shed and its contents is estimated at $100,000 after a fire early Sunday morning in Bothwell.
There were no injuries, said Chatham-Kent fire officials. The cause is undetermined.
The blaze at 30079 Peter Rd. was reported just after 5 a.m. Firefighters from the Bothwell and Orford stations responded.
