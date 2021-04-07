No injuries, damage estimated at $40K in Chatham garage fire

Damage is estimated at $40,000 after an attached garage fire at a Chatham home Tuesday night.

Daily News staff
Apr 07, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Chatham-Kent Fire & Emergency Services loogo

Damage is estimated at $40,000 after an attached garage fire at a Chatham home Tuesday night.

Everyone was out of the home at 7526 Grande River Line when firefighters arrived from two Chatham stations just before 8 p.m., said a Chatham-Kent Fire & Emergency Services spokesperson. No injuries were reported.

The fire was limited to the garage and was quickly extinguished, the spokesperson said.

The cause is undetermined.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Chatham

This Week in Flyers