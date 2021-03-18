No details about large police investigation on Walpole Island

There's plenty of speculation but no confirmation about why police are conducting a significant investigation at the south end of Walpole Island First Nation.

On Thursday afternoon, several OPP officers, along with vehicles, including ATVs, were combing through a marshy area near a secluded road.

The officers on scene declined to comment.

Walpole Island police Chief Chad Jacobs was not available to comment.

A resident, who asked not to be identified, said OPP officers have been on scene since Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re just trying to piece it all together,” the resident said. “Nobody really knows what’s going on.”