No details about large police investigation on Walpole Island

There's plenty of speculation but no confirmation about why police are conducting a significant investigation at the south end of Walpole Island First Nation.

Ellwood Shreve
Mar 18, 2021
Several OPP vehicles and officers were on scene Thursday conducting an investigation in a marsh area in the south end of Walpole Island First Nation. No details have been provided by police regarding the matter. (Ellwood Shreve/Chatham Daily News)
On Thursday afternoon, several OPP officers, along with vehicles, including ATVs, were combing through a marshy area near a secluded road.

The officers on scene declined to comment.

Walpole Island police Chief Chad Jacobs was not available to comment.

A resident, who asked not to be identified, said OPP officers have been on scene since Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re just trying to piece it all together,” the resident said. “Nobody really knows what’s going on.”

