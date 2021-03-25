New delivery model for children's rec program

A program to help families with the cost of registering for children's recreational activities will have a new delivery model.

The A.L.L. for Kids program provides financial assistance with registering Chatham-Kent children into recreational activities. The program began in 2001 and has grown in popularity, becoming increasingly administratively heavy, a report stated, which has impacted wait times.

“We think we’ve come up with a way that will really benefit all.”

“We’ve been revamping things as the last three weeks have unfolded,” she said. “It will be a more seamless process. It will also take the stigma away of being low income, or involved in a low-income measure, or involved with employment and social services, or children’s services.

Municipal council received a staff update during this week’s meeting, with Kelly Emery, director of childcare and early years, noting the aim was to streamline the process and improve wait times.

“Parents will receive the funding to actually pay the vendor themselves,” Emery said. “That’s eliminating the stigma of being low income. The vendors will not have the requirement to send in invoices and wait for payment from the municipality. Parents will be required to submit a receipt as they finish the program.

“When they bring their receipt back in for that particular event or activity, they can then apply, if they haven’t had both of their sessions for the year … for another session.”

The new eligibility model for the program for children ages 0 to 18 requires the family to live in Chatham-Kent and have a household income that meets the province’s low-income threshold.

As for another program, Jumpstart, it is accessed directly through the Jumpstart website at jumpstart.canadiantire.ca/pages/individual-child-grants

Municipal staff, as community navigators, will be available to help with the completion of Jumpstart applications. The clients will then receive funding from the employment and social services department, with receipts required. The program will be funded and delivered through that department during the course of regular duties in partnership with childcare and early years, and Chatham-Kent recreation staff.

“I’m hopefully that will help our families in the community and keep our children in recreation and leisure activities,” Emery said, “because we know this is so much needed, especially now more than ever.”

She added the municipality will be reaching out to vendors with information to help them better understand the process.

Wallaceburg Coun. Aaron Hall said he knows of many residents who make use of the program.

“I know the parents and the people that run the different programs that I spoke to will be very happy to hear all that information,” he said.