Nearly $6.6M fix recommended for Grand Avenue East

A section of Grand Avenue East in Chatham is being recommended for a nearly $6.6 million rehabilitation, with approximately half of that amount coming from the province.

Chatham-Kent council will receive the staff report and tender on Monday night. If approved, Heyink Construction Ltd. will perform the work for $6,577,424.

In late 2019, council approved submitting the project for consideration under the Ministry of Transportation’s Connecting Links program.

Through this initiative, the province is investing $40 million in 2020-21 for the construction and repair of roads and bridges on connecting links – roads that connect two ends of a provincial highway through a community or to a border crossing.

As part of Ontario’s Action Plan: Responding to COVID-19, an additional $10 million was added to the fund and the municipality was notified its application was selected.

The ministry provides up to 90 per cent to a maximum of $3 million of eligible costs for approved projects.

“As a result of the additional funding being added to the program, the municipality was successful in obtaining approval for the full $3 million dollars in funding to apply towards this project,” the report stated.

The municipal portion will be covered through capital funding, along with the roads, storm, watermain, sanitary and bridge lifecycle reserves.

The project consists of rehabilitating Grand Avenue East from east of Taylor Avenue to the Canadian Pacific Railway west of Communication Road.

These improvements consist of full asphalt pavement replacement, curb and gutter, subdrains, catch basins, the left-turning lane at Michener Road and the replacement of Grand Avenue over the Arnold Creek culvert. A geotechnical report recommended cold-in-place recycling of the existing roadway.

The staff report added that two lanes of traffic on Grand Avenue and access to every property and business will be maintained at all times during the construction.

Dillon Consulting Ltd. will conduct the engineering, contract administration and inspection for the project.

A virtual public information session was held on the Chatham-Kent Let’s Talk webpage in July, with Dillon and Chatham-Kent economic development delivering notices to all businesses affected by the work.

Upon council approval, construction is expected to begin in September, with completion by November 2022.