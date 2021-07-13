NDP slams proposed Tilbury nursing home relocation
Calling it a significant hit to rural long-term care, Ontario New Democrats are slamming the proposed relocation of beds from a Tilbury nursing home.
This proposal from Arch Long Term Care to move the beds from Tilbury Manor to Belle River, an Essex County community about 25 kilometres west, would be detrimental to current residents and their families, said Essex MPP Taras Natyshak and her NDP colleague, Sara Singh, the party’s deputy leader and long-term care critic.
They urged the government in a virtual media conference Tuesday to block the relocation.
“The community needs are not being considered,” said Singh, calling it disheartening to hear the potential impacts.
The redevelopment, if approved would, would add Tilbury’s 75 beds to an additional 85 beds allocated by the Ministry of Long-Term Care to create a new 160-bed long-term care home – Arch Long Term Care Lakeshore – at 1628 Essex County Rd. 22 in Belle River.
The public had been given until July 4 to comment on the relocation application.
The NDP’s platform recommends overhauling senior care in the province by creating 50,000 new long-term care spaces in smaller, community-based homes and making the system fully public and not-for-profit.
Singh noted that residents deserve “more home-like places to live, not bigger institutional settings.” Enhanced aging-at-home strategies are also key, she said.
Natyshak believes governments need to “learn from the mistakes” in larger long-term care facilities, particularly during the pandemic, and said the status quo isn’t acceptable.
Kathy Cottingham, president of the Tilbury Area Action Team, was also on the call Tuesday. She said there are benefits to having a facility right in town.
“We are dealing with elderly residents and also their elderly loved ones in many cases,” she said. “Our facility is really quite unique. It allows the loved ones to walk there to visit their residents.”
Cottingham said transportation is lacking, or irregular, for some people who want to visit but can’t drive, adding that will lead to the further isolation of residents.
“This is an issue that affects the whole community in many ways. … It should be the concern of every level of government. We are hoping to find friendly ears that will listen to the plight of rural communities that are already drastically underfunded.”
The matter reached Chatham-Kent council, with South Kent Coun. Clare Latimer entering a motion in June asking that staff lobby to keep the beds in the municipality and attend a teleconference public meeting, held later that month.
According to a staff report, municipal officials were told by Arch Capital Management Corp. that construction was anticipated to begin at the new location in the summer of 2022, with occupancy not occurring until mid-2024.
“The company and their site team agreed that expansion at the current Tilbury site was not possible,” the report stated. “The Tilbury team will begin working with each resident and their family approximately 12 to 18 months before occupancy.
“This will allow residents some time to discuss options and make decisions based on their own needs. Arch Corp. has not yet determined what will be done with the current Tilbury Manor building and is open to discussing options with any interested parties.”
Chatham-Kent–Leamington MPP Rick Nicholl said Tuesday the building at 16 Fort St. in TIlbury is more than 50 years old and is “completely out of date.”
The Progressive Conservative MPP added he understands why the Tilbury community would be hesitant about the change but said he believes the proposal is the best option, given licensing timeframes and land options.
Nicholls said the 75 licences at Tilbury Manor will expire in three years and, under new long-term care regulations, the existing location will not support new licences.
“We are bringing long-term care facilities up to the 21st century,” he said, noting that employees will be offered jobs at the new home.
As for suggestions on the future use of the current facility, Nicholls said there could be possibilities with another company but stressed nothing is definite at this point.
“I’m trying to connect the dots to help the people in Tilbury,” he said.
– With Postmedia files