NDP slams proposed Tilbury nursing home relocation

Calling it a significant hit to rural long-term care, Ontario New Democrats are slamming the proposed relocation of beds from a Tilbury nursing home.

This proposal from Arch Long Term Care to move the beds from Tilbury Manor to Belle River, an Essex County community about 25 kilometres west, would be detrimental to current residents and their families, said Essex MPP Taras Natyshak and her NDP colleague, Sara Singh, the party’s deputy leader and long-term care critic.

They urged the government in a virtual media conference Tuesday to block the relocation.

“The community needs are not being considered,” said Singh, calling it disheartening to hear the potential impacts.

The redevelopment, if approved would, would add Tilbury’s 75 beds to an additional 85 beds allocated by the Ministry of Long-Term Care to create a new 160-bed long-term care home – Arch Long Term Care Lakeshore – at 1628 Essex County Rd. 22 in Belle River.

The public had been given until July 4 to comment on the relocation application.

The NDP’s platform recommends overhauling senior care in the province by creating 50,000 new long-term care spaces in smaller, community-based homes and making the system fully public and not-for-profit.

Singh noted that residents deserve “more home-like places to live, not bigger institutional settings.” Enhanced aging-at-home strategies are also key, she said.

Natyshak believes governments need to “learn from the mistakes” in larger long-term care facilities, particularly during the pandemic, and said the status quo isn’t acceptable.

Kathy Cottingham, president of the Tilbury Area Action Team, was also on the call Tuesday. She said there are benefits to having a facility right in town.