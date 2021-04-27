Navistar property sold to local owner: Canniff
The former Navistar site in Chatham has been sold to a local owner, Chatham-Kent’s mayor announced Tuesday.
“Beyond that, we’re not saying who bought it or anything,” Darrin Canniff said. “We’re just saying it’s local and, over the next few weeks, the new owners will be going public with their plans and (will have) more information.”
The property on Richmond Street was formerly a truck assembly plant and a major employer for the area. The company permanently closed the facility in 2011 after it had sat idle for two years. The structures on the property were later demolished.
Canniff released a video about the sale on his Facebook page Tuesday.
“This can now be developed,” he said in the video while standing at the Navistar site. “I’m looking forward to hearing all the exciting plans from the new local owners. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be waiting earnestly to hear from them.”
The mayor said he is “absolutely thrilled” the site is now in local hands because that means it can be developed.
“Chatham-Kent definitely needs serviced industrial space and these 80-plus acres are serviced, obviously,” he said. “I expect a lot of great things, as far as development goes on the site.”
An environmental assessment conducted in September and October 2019 found the municipally owned lands surrounding the property had no significant issues. The Navistar property itself was not included in the study.
Some, including former mayor Randy Hope, had eyed the property for a new municipal twin-pad arena and sports complex.
Canniff said the site is currently zoned for industrial use, but he can’t say if rezoning is required for the new owner’s plans.
“I’m looking forward to this whole project,” he said. “This is some really exciting stuff for Chatham-Kent. We’ve gone nearly 10 years of that thing sitting empty like that.”