Navistar property sold to local owner: Canniff  

The former Navistar site in Chatham has been sold to a local owner, Chatham-Kent’s mayor confirmed Tuesday.

“Beyond that, we’re not saying who bought it or anything,” Darrin Canniff said. “We’re just saying it’s local and, over the next few weeks, the new owners will be going public with their plans and (will have) more information.”

The property on Richmond Street was formerly a truck assembly plant and a major employer for the area. The company permanently closed the facility in 2011 after it had sat idle for two years. The structures on the property were later demolished.

Canniff released a video about the sale on his Facebook page Tuesday.

“This can now be developed,” he said in the video while standing at the Navistar site. “I’m looking forward to hearing all the exciting plans from the new local owners. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be waiting earnestly to hear from them.”

The mayor said he is “absolutely thrilled” the site is now in local hands because that means it can be developed.