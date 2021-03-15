Help is available for businesses to help navigate the rules concerning temporary patios this year.

Article content

Assistance is available for businesses to help them navigate the rules concerning temporary patios this year.

Council authorized the municipality to run a temporary sidewalk patio program again in the same manner as 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Municipality offers patio guidelines for 2021 Back to video

According to a release, if using municipal property in front of your business for a temporary patio this summer, the following must be kept in mind:

If your restaurant fronts a sidewalk, 1.5 metres of clear area must remain accessible for pedestrians to pass at all times. For example, if there is three metres of concrete in front of the business from the door to the curb, the patio will only be able to occupy 1.5 metres of this space.

If the sidewalk is not wide enough, or you wish to use the entire area, a plan must be created to allow pedestrian access. If the only way to do this is to force pedestrians on the road, such as the street parking area, barricades must be installed and a ramp built to allow wheelchairs to navigate the curb, with the municipality approving the plan.

Council is allowing this for 2021 only at this time. There are no permit fees associated to encroach on the area in front of a business for this summer, but note that all costs incurred by the municipality, such as the barricades or ramps, have to be paid for by the business.

The business will have to provide proof of insurance with $2 million in general liability, which extends to the patio. The municipality must be named as additional insured. Insurance brokers can assist with this matter.

Businesses wishing to serve alcohol on a temporary patio are asked to contact the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

For more information, anyone interested is asked to fill out the form found at https://tinyurl.com/3suvmcz5, then email PWADMIN@chatham-kent.ca with a sketch of their proposal by April 1.

Public works will contact you to review the plan. Once an acceptable plan is approved, the municipality will send a simple agreement, which will be signed by both parties.