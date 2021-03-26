Chatham-Kent’s tree fund has collected more than $800 since launching last summer, but the donations will stay unused this year, the municipality’s parks director has said.

Article content

Chatham-Kent’s tree fund has collected more than $800 since launching last summer, but the donations will stay unused this year, the municipality’s parks director has said.

Jeff Bray said he wants to do something “substantial” with the Chatham-Kent Re-Greening Program. The 2.5-inch diameter trees he’s looking at would cost $400 each, so the $841 currently available would only cover two trees, he said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Municipal tree fund dollars will stay put in 2021 Back to video

These trees could be as high as 10 feet tall, he said.

“What people don’t understand is we want to put in half decent trees,” Bray said. “People will be disappointed, I think, if we put in little yearling saplings in there.”

However, he said he is open to scaling the program back if enough people want smaller trees.

Bray’s division also planted 250 trees across the municipality last year, independent of the monies from this fund.

The program started from a motion by South Kent Coun. Anthony Ceccacci as a way to improve Chatham-Kent’s tree cover. The municipality has a 3.5 per cent tree cover, well below the World Health Organization’s recommendation of 12 per cent for healthy and sustainable communities.