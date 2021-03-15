Municipal dog tags on sale in Chatham-Kent

Dog owners in Chatham-Kent have until March 31 to buy their 2021 municipal dog tag to avoid a late fee and possible fine.

Tags can be bought during business hours at any municipal office or at the Pet and Wildlife Rescue shelter at 405 Park Ave. E. in Chatham.

They can also be bought over the phone by calling 311 or online at https://pawr.org/product-category/dog-tags/.

The fee for a spayed or neutered dog is $28. The price rises to $38 if the animal hasn’t been spayed or neutered. A $10 late fee applies after March 31.

Owners of dogs without tags could face a $240 fine.

If a dog is lost, the information on the tags is used to help reunite the pet with its owner.

Approximately 10,000 dog tags are issued annually. Funds are used to pay for shelter operation, animal control and adoption services for pets.