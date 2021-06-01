





FLORENCE – Gary Eagleson and his wife Marilyn love nature and have been spending their retirement preserving a 58-acre slice of it near here. When the Ridgetown couple bought the property in 2006, which included a 40-acre Carolinian woodlot, the rest of it was a hay field. Mulberry Meadows a labour of love for Ridgetown couple Today, the farm, named Mulberry Meadows, features tall grass prairie and wetland to complement the woodlot, thanks to the vision of the Eaglesons to add a little biodiversity to the world. "It's a labour of love, certainly not a love of labour," quipped Gary Eagleson. He gives credit to St. Clair Region Conservation Authority and Lambton Stewardship Network for helping secure $20,000 grants that were provided in services and goods, which included digging five new ponds on the property to add to the exiting one, along with planting a variety of trees and tall grass prairies species. Noting the funding provided a "really good head start," Eagleson said, "I was extremely pleased . . . without that help, it would have been difficult."

The early transformation of the property began with planting cattails around the ponds, to fend off phragmites from getting established. Eagleson said it's only been recently that the invasive species has shown up on the property. Numerous trees have been added to the property, including a beautiful stand of mainly oak trees, planted shortly after they purchased the farm. The property features an impressive variety of other trees, including sweet chestnut, butternut, hazelnut, pawpaw along with apple, cherry and pear trees. The woodlot, which has the Fansher Creek running through it, has numerous sugar maples along with a variety of other trees including cherry, hackberry and shagbark hickory. Eagleson said he's been busy planting black currant shrubs, noting he's had people ask him for the fruit to make homemade jam. "Getting them started is tricky, but they seem to be doing quite well now," Eagleson said of growing black currant bushes. The farm also features northern kiwi, haskap berry, goji berry and Saskatoon berry shrubs. Another project Eagleson has taken on is beekeeping with several hives that are thriving, enabling him to produce both wildflower and golden rod honey. "The bees do extremely well, especially when the tall grass is in bloom. They do not have to go far to get pollen and nectar here," he said. "They produce extremely well." Last year the bees produced 170 pounds of honey and there are plans to add two more hives.

There is also plenty of wildlife to be seen from deer to muskrats and a wide variety of birds, including an indigo bunting Eagleson has seen in the past. The property is also home to rescue turtles and snakes. Looking at how much the property has been transformed, Eagleson said, "At the end of the day, nature will recover if given a chance." The couple had originally looked to the Bruce Peninsula area for a retirement property, but decided they didn't want all the travelling. Since Mulberry Meadows is so close to home, Eagleson said they can be here within half-an-hour to enjoy an evening out or a weekend away in their small, off-the-grid cabin on the property. Each spring Eagleson said he looks around to find something different. "It's a constant adventure," he said. "There's always something to look for, to see what's changed and what's new." Eagleson sees Mulberry Meadows as an investment in the future, noting there needs to be a certain amount of conservation lands to prevent the loss of biodiversity. "To deny future generations the opportunity to experience that is not very good on our part, I don't think," he said. Eagleson believes many others feel the same way. "People are starting to realize, you have to have a balance with nature at some point," he said. "We can't destroy all our biodiversity and natural habitat and expect to continue to exist on the planet." eshreve@postmedia.com

