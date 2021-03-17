





Article content Chatham-Kent––Leamington’s MPP remains optimistic that talks between Rondeau Provincial Park cottagers and the province, which have resumed virtually after a COVID-prompted delay, will lead to some sort of lease extension. Rick Nicholls said he’s also been speaking with Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks Jeff Yurek about the negotiations between the cottagers, who want to renew their leases on a small sliver of land in the provincial park, and the Ontario government, which recognizes Rondeau as an ecologically sensitive area with significant Carolinian forests, wetlands and species at risk. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. MPP hopeful for resolution to Rondeau cottage matter Back to video “We’re trying to come up with some solutions for a lot of this,” Nicholls said. “I’m in my 10th year serving this community and I’m in my 10th year of working on this Rondeau file. It’s been around for a long time. “We’re hoping to have some kind of resolve this year. A lot has to happen with the plan that we’re looking at, without divulging a whole lot right now. … It’s still a work in progress. I’m optimistic.”

Article content While the Rondeau cottagers own their buildings, they don’t actually own the land. Instead, the cottagers have remained in the park on periodic, short-term lease extensions. A spokesperson for the Rondeau Cottagers Association couldn’t be reached for immediate comment. Cottagers have previously said they are stewards of the land while also contributing to the area’s economy and heritage. If the pandemic eases up in the coming months, Nicholls said he’s hopeful there will be in-person, albeit physically distanced, meetings between those involved. “If we can get out of orange and get into yellow, or maybe even green … I’m hoping we can get some face-to-face meetings with the executive as well,” he said. The previous cottage lease – the result of a two-year extension – expired on Dec. 31, 2019. In a letter received by Chatham-Kent council in 2019, Rod Phillips, the then-minister of the environment, conservation and parks, said the government recognizes the importance of Rondeau Provincial Park to Ontario’s protected areas, as well as the contributions of the cottage lots to the community. Phillips added the matter of extending the terms of the leases was complex and required an approach that “balances the interests of the public, Indigenous communities and cottagers, while being fiscally responsible and maintaining strong protection for the natural and cultural values within the park.” At the time, Phillips mentioned in his letter the possibility of the Ontario government “taking steps that may enable cottagers in Rondeau Provincial Park to remain until 2038, subject to the completion and outcomes of required processes.” Rondeau Provincial Park – the second oldest in Ontario – is nestled on a sand spit that extends into Lake Erie and, in a typical year, welcomes more than 160,000 visitors.

