A man faces multiple charges, including impaired driving, after being stopped by Chatham-Kent police for allegedly driving an unplated motorcycle Monday on Duke Street in Chatham.

A man faces multiple charges, including impaired driving, after being stopped by Chatham-Kent police for allegedly driving an unplated motorcycle Monday on Duke Street in Chatham.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

He was also charged with Highway Traffic Act offences for having no plates, no insurance and no licence.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Motorcyclist charged with impaired driving in Chatham Back to video

He was released with an Aug. 11 court date. His motorcycle was impounded.

Break and enter

Various items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle and garage on Grand River Line in Chatham early Monday morning.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Alena Fiala at alenaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87348. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Stolen credit cards

A woman was arrested Monday on Wedgewood Avenue in Chatham in connection with a police investigation into a stolen purse. Several credit cards from the purse were used at different locations.

The woman was charged with theft, possession of stolen property with a value less than $5,000, use of a stolen credit card and fraud with a value less than $5,000. She was released with an Aug. 3 court date.

Assault, mischief charges

A 25-year-old man who’d been drinking allegedly damaged a Dove Place residence in Chatham and assaulted another resident Monday, police said.

He was charged with assault and mischief. He was held for bail.